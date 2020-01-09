3-alarm fire burns through vacant home in Fair Lawn

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- New video shows flames tearing through a home in New Jersey.This fire broke out in a vacant home Wednesday night on Oak Street in Fair Lawn.The fire went to three alarms before firefighters got it under control.Firefighters from Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, Saddle Brook, Hawthorne, Paramus, Rochelle Park, and Garfield all battled the blaze.No one was hurt.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------