3-alarm fire damages 3 homes in Passaic, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire spread through three homes in Passaic, New Jersey.

The fire started in one home on Jackson Street just after 4 a.m. Monday and spread to two others.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene.

The main fire building sustained a collapse; the other buildings had less serious damage.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meantime, one person was killed and several dozen people displaced after a massive fire in Paterson. Fire officials say the blaze quickly spread to two adjacent buildings and then to a fifth building on Sunday.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Danielle Leigh directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com

Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist

Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

Instagram: @DanielleLeighNews
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
passaicfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Massive NJ fire kills 1, displaces several dozens of people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy could announce new restrictions in NJ with rising COVID rates
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
AccuWeather: Sunshine and patchy clouds
Already flooded, South Florida feeling wrath of Eta
COVID Updates: Biden builds Coronavirus Task Force
Show More
The Countdown: Biden claimed victory, but Trump is vowing a legal fight
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Massive NJ fire kills 1, displaces several dozens of people
89-year-old woman roughed up during NYC home invasion robbery
More TOP STORIES News