3-alarm fire damages 3 homes in Passaic, New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire spread through three homes in Passaic, New Jersey.The fire started in one home on Jackson Street just after 4 a.m. Monday and spread to two others.Newscopter 7 was over the scene.The main fire building sustained a collapse; the other buildings had less serious damage.There was no immediate word on injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Meantime, one person was killed and several dozen people displaced after a massive fire in Paterson . Fire officials say the blaze quickly spread to two adjacent buildings and then to a fifth building on Sunday.