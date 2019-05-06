3-alarm fire tears through New Jersey building, which partially collapses

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the 3-alarm fire in Paterson, NJ.

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire tore through a large building in New Jersey early Monday, causing it to partially collapse.

The fire broke out in the three-story building on River Street in Paterson just before 1 a.m. Residents rushed down the fire escapes to get out of the building.

Heavy flames burned through the structure, which appeared to house several businesses and apartments.

"The building is falling apart," Paterson fire Chief Brian McDermott said. "We've established a collapse zone, and firefighters are not allowed to enter the collapse zone for any reason. Their safety is paramount right now. The building is a total loss. It's gutted, it's collapsing as we speak."

No injuries were reported, but several residents -- including children -- have been displaced.

"My daughter heard our dog barking, and she was just barking and barking, and she said, 'Do you want me to shut her up, Dad? Let's see what's going on,'" resident Abraham Morales said. "My daughter ran back and said, 'There's smoke and the alarm is on.'"

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 female corrections officers charged with illegal strip searches
Woman raped, family terrorized in Queens home invasion
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
NY officials won't disclose facilities hit by deadly superbug
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
Show More
Stars prep for Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
Pres. Trump to award Tiger Woods with Medal of Freedom
Guilty plea in 2015 murder, woman killed with fire extinguisher
Diana Ross feels 'violated' by TSA screener's touching
2-year-old dead, 1-year-old hurt after 55-foot drop from rooftop
More TOP STORIES News