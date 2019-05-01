3-alarm fire tears through New Jersey home, damages 8 others

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire tore through a home and damaged eight others in New Jersey early Wednesday.The fire broke out in a house on Franklin Terrace in Irvington that was undergoing renovations around 2 a.m.The fire spread to two neighboring homes before it was extinguished.Ten residents, seven adults and three children, were displaced by the fire.The homes across the street were damaged by radiant heat that melted their siding.A few parked cars on the street were also damaged.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The Red Cross is aiding displaced residents.----------