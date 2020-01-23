3 arrested, 1 sought in Long Island home burglary spree

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island have arrested three people they say are behind multiple burglaries across Nassau County.Authorities say Burglary Squad detectives have investigated numerous residential burglaries, and thanks to information developed and cross-referenced with multiple law enforcement jurisdictions in the Tri-State Area, the three suspects were identified.Detectives were led to a home on Sixth Avenue in College Point, Queens, where surveillance at the location led to the arrests of:--Levy Frank Maury Bruggman, 23, charged with fugitive from justice--Boneek Alexander Quintero-Baeza, 32, charged with second-degree burglary and fugitive from justice--Alexandra Ivonne Pizarro-Blanche, 23, charged with fourth-degree conspiracyPolice are still looking for one suspect who got away.They reportedly targeted wealthy and somewhat sleepy communities like Hewlett, Saddle Rock and Woodsborough, and they are also believed to have targeted homes in New Jersey, including in Saddle River.Detectives recovered jewelry, hand bags, electronic devices and clothing believed to be proceeds from the burglaries.Additionally, multiple identifications were recovered that are believed to be aliases for the defendants, allowing them to operate within the United States.The investigation in ongoing.----------