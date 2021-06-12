3 arrested, 1 suspect still at large in Yonkers drive-by shooting that wounded 4

3 people arrested in Yonkers drive-by shooting

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Yonkers police arrested three people and charged them in the drive-by shooting that hurt four victims.

The incident was reported outside a deli Thursday afternoon near Elm and Oak streets around 4:15 p.m.

Detectives say the shooting was gang-related.

Three men were arrested, including a 17-year old, an 18-year old and a 21-year old.

"The Yonkers Police Department is unmatched," Mayor Mike Spano said. "These individuals are now in custody and off our streets thanks to the relentless work of our tireless men and women in blue. Let this be a call to those persons who seek to inflict harm on others in our City. I am directing every resource available to aid us in combatting this war on our community, streets, and on the lives of the hard-working residents of this city. Violence will not prevail."

Dramatic new surveillance video shows a gunman opening fire, wounding four people outside a deli in Yonkers Thursday afternoon.



Police are still looking for one more suspect tied to the shooting.

One of the four victims was critically hurt, but they are all stable.

