3 arrested on drug charges during bust in LI movie theater parking lot

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Three people face a laundry list of drug charges after a police bust on Long Island.

Authorities say two officers on patrol in Westbury noticed a car parked in a dark, remote section of an AMC theater parking lot.

Officers approached the car, and say they found David and Grace Lyons and Deron Barnes with substances that looked like cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Barnes tried to flee, then fight the officers, but eventually was taken into custody.

