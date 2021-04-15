3 charged after body found in car trunk during NY traffic stop, including victim's boyfriend

A federal task force in Queens observed several males place a large object in the trunk of a sedan just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The agents followed the car onto the Nassau Expressway and pulled it over just east of JFK Airport. They immediately noticed a strong smell coming from the trunk.
That's where they discovered the body of 31-year-old Nasarth Claure, wrapped in a blanket. She had apparently suffered several stab wounds, believed to be caused by a machete.
Authorities say 22-year-old Allan Lopez, aka Sergio, is charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Rigeo Yohairo, 20, and 21-year-old Jose Sarmiento are charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
While at least two of the suspects are reputed MS-13 gang members, the motive for the killing could be domestic, as one of the suspects is said to be Claure's boyfriend.
The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are possible.
