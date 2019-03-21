Crime & Safety

3 charged in New Jersey drug mill linked to dozens of overdoses, deaths

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Three men stand accused of running a drug mill that allegedly sold heroin and fentanyl stamped with "brands" linked to dozens of overdoses, including 84 deaths.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the arrests Thursday. He estimated that the drug mill, set up in a luxury apartment in Harrison, supplied 15,000 doses of fentanyl and heroin per day.

Authorities say the operation was run by 45-year-old Timothy Guest, of Irvington, along with at least two associates, 27-year-old William Woodley, of Belleville, and 25-year-old Selionel Orama, of Cedar Grove. All three face numerous drug possession counts and a charge of maintaining a narcotics production facility.

It wasn't known Thursday if they have retained attorneys.

Authorities say the mill has been linked to 227 overdoses. They say about 32,500 individual doses and four kilos of fentanyl and heroin have been seized.

