3 children fatally struck at Indiana bus stop

Three children were struck and killed and another seriously injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.The children were hit by a pickup truck while boarding a bus near 4600 North State Road 25 in Rochester in Fulton County, police said. Rochester is located about 45 miles south of South Bend.Sgt. Tony Slocum said three of the children died at the scene, and the fourth was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.Their names and ages haven't been released. Slocum didn't say which school the children attend.The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation released the following statement:"Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."Police are interviewing the woman who was driving the pickup.Slocum calls the accident a "terrible tragedy."Police did not immediately release details on the incident.----------