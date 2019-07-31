3 children hit by car on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Three children, two brothers and their cousin, were hit by a car in Suffolk County early Wednesday.

It happened at the corner of Sunrise Highway and Straight Path in Lindenhurst just before 4 a.m.

Video showed a car there with a caved-in windshield.

A 13-year-old boy, his 9-year-old brother, and their 12-year-old cousin were trying to walk to a nearby 7-Eleven.

They were all rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. The 13-year-old is in critical condition, the 9-year-old is in serious condition, and the 12-year-old is in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made.

