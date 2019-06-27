3 construction workers injured by falling debris in Midtown theater

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Falling debris injured three construction workers, one critically, inside a theater in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday morning.Emergency crews responded to the scene outside the Golden Theatre on 45th Street just after 11 a.m.The construction workers were working on a catwalk in the rear of the theater when the accident happened.The workers were taken to area hospitals.One victim was in critical condition, while the other two suffered moderate injuries.----------