3 construction workers injured by falling debris in Midtown theater

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Falling debris injured three construction workers, one critically, inside a theater in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the scene outside the Golden Theatre on 45th Street just after 11 a.m.
The construction workers were working on a catwalk in the rear of the theater when the accident happened.
The workers were taken to area hospitals.
One victim was in critical condition, while the other two suffered moderate injuries.
