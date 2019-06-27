3 construction workers injured by falling debris in Midtown theater

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Falling debris injured 3 construction workers inside a theater in Midtown, Manhattan on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the scene outside the Golden Theatre on 45th Street just after 11:00 a.m.
The construction workers were working in an alley way on a catwalk in the rear of the theater when the accident happened.
The workers were taken to area hospitals.
Officials said 2 of the workers suffered moderate injuries. One was listed in serious contion, while the others were listed in critical condition.
