Three people were killed and two others seriously hurt in a horrific crash late Saturday night in Suffolk County.It happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Route 25 near Birchwood Park Drive in Middle Island.Sources say two cars collided head-on and one of the cars was split in half.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.Route 25 is closed to traffic in both directions in the area around Birchwood Park Drive as police investigate the crash.