CAR CRASH

3 dead after head-on car crash in Amityville, Suffolk County

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people are dead after a head-on car crash in Suffolk County early Sunday, sources tell Eyewitness News

By Eyewitness News
Amityville, LONG ISLAND (WABC) --
Three people are dead after a head-on car crash in Suffolk County early Sunday, sources tell Eyewitness News.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and Belmont Court in Amityville.

The driver of a BMW, 27-year-old Alex Demetrius, of Nesconset, was driving eastbound on Oak Street when he entered the westbound lane and struck a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound.

The driver of the Toyota, 65-year-old Joseph Cloonan, of Staten Island, his son and only passenger, 34-year-old John Cloonan, of Staten Island, and Demetrius were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Kirk Urson, a neighbor, said drivers are constantly speeding down the road, well above the 30-miles-per-hour speed limit.

"People come down through here and they're flying, and you can hear them all the way down through," he said.

Police continued to investigate the scene. There was no word about any possible charges.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentAmityvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
Funeral held for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
Officers injured when driver crashes into stopped vehicle
More car crash
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News