Three people are dead after a head-on car crash in Suffolk County early Sunday, sources tell Eyewitness News.It happened at about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and Belmont Court in Amityville.The driver of a BMW, 27-year-old Alex Demetrius, of Nesconset, was driving eastbound on Oak Street when he entered the westbound lane and struck a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound.The driver of the Toyota, 65-year-old Joseph Cloonan, of Staten Island, his son and only passenger, 34-year-old John Cloonan, of Staten Island, and Demetrius were all pronounced dead at the scene.Kirk Urson, a neighbor, said drivers are constantly speeding down the road, well above the 30-miles-per-hour speed limit."People come down through here and they're flying, and you can hear them all the way down through," he said.Police continued to investigate the scene. There was no word about any possible charges.----------