WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --Police say three people were killed when a Long Island Rail Road train struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in Westbury Tuesday night.
The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the School Street crossing.
The victims were in a vehicle that apparently tried to run the crossing gates. There were no serious injuries on board the train.
The train was the 6:36 p.m. from Ronkonkoma headed for Penn Station.
Service is suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.
LIRR Accident, Westbury station #nyc #lirr #longisland #train #accident pic.twitter.com/OLMjxeHysq— Chris Moses (@cmohoez) February 27, 2019
Current scenes pic.twitter.com/dR1jvUM0RM— Jose Gomez (@jagjoseg) February 27, 2019
Numerous police and emergency personnel were at the scene.
