Police say three people were killed when a Long Island Rail Road train struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in Westbury Tuesday night.The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the School Street crossing.The victims were in a vehicle that apparently tried to run the crossing gates. There were no serious injuries on board the train.The train was the 6:36 p.m. from Ronkonkoma headed for Penn Station.Service is suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.Numerous police and emergency personnel were at the scene.----------