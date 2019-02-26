3 dead after LIRR train strikes vehicle on the tracks in Westbury

(Photo courtesy @cmohoez via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say three people were killed when a Long Island Rail Road train struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in Westbury Tuesday night.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the School Street crossing.

The victims were in a vehicle that apparently tried to run the crossing gates. There were no serious injuries on board the train.

The train was the 6:36 p.m. from Ronkonkoma headed for Penn Station.

Service is suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.


Numerous police and emergency personnel were at the scene.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentlirrtrain crashWestbury
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-classmate guilty of all counts in NJ murder of Sarah Stern
Controversy as NYC votes in public advocate special election
Meet NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Cohen expected to claim lying, racism and cheating by Trump
2 arrested after stolen car flips during NY police chase
Data: Allegations of migrant child sex abuse reported
Show More
Man survives 4-story fall down Manhattan elevator shaft
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
Mich. mobile home fire leaves 3 kids dead, 4 others injured
Man admits killing, sexually assaulting 11-year-old neighbor in NJ
Push for cameras on school buses to catch dangerous drivers
More News