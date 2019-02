Police say three people were killed when two Long Island Rail Road trains struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in Westbury Tuesday night.The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the School Street crossing.The victims were in a vehicle that apparently tried to run the crossing gates. Witnesses said the gates were down and lights were flashing at the time, and the driver went around them.A Manhattan-bound train that had just left the Westbury station hit the vehicle, and a westbound train going at a higher speed struck it as well, authorities said.The front two cars of the westbound train came off the rails.One end of the train struck the north side of the platform, crushing about 30 yards of concrete.The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Seven other people suffered minor injuries, and the engineer and crew were treated for shock.Many emergency vehicles were on the scene, including some ambulances. The doors of the train were open and firefighters and other emergency workers could be seen entering and moving through the cars.April Frazier, 31, of Brooklyn, told Newsday she was on the train going to Manhattan's Penn Station."I was sitting on the left side and all of a sudden the train really started rocking hard. Flames flared up on my side. I heard the conductor yell 'Brake, brake!' That's when I saw the flames."Service was suspended west of Hicksville on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.There is limited shuttle train service between Babylon and Hicksville, where customers can catch eastbound shuttles to Huntington and Ronkonkoma.LIRR officials expect morning rush hour service to be impacted by the accident. Shuttle buses will be provided to assist commuters.Click here for service updates.----------