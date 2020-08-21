NYC gun violence: 3 dead in shootings in Bronx and Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6381544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's. New video shows officers on the scene outside the fast food restaurant at Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There has been another surge in gun violence, with three deadly shootings overnight in New York City.The first happened in Downtown Brooklyn, where a man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant.Video showed officers on the scene outside the fast food restaurant at Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.Police say the 23-year-old victim got into a fight with the shooter just after 10 p.m. Thursday.The suspect opened fire, hitting the victim in the head and shoulder before running off.Police recovered a gun at the scene.Investigators believe it may have been dropped by the victim.The second happened in the Bronx.Three people were shot, one fatally, when a gunman opened fire in an apparent drive by shooting in the East Tremont section.The victims were struck on East 179th Street at around 2:05 a.m. Friday.A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.Two others -- 36 and 54 years old -- were taken to the hospital in stable condition.The shots were apparently fired from a vehicle, which fled the scene.The third deadly shooting also happened in the Tremont section of the Bronx, a short time after the second.A 44-year-old man was shot in the back of the head on Park Avenue just after 4:20 a.m. Friday.He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.He appears to have been targeted. No arrests were immediately made.----------