3 dead, including middle school student, in bus crash

By MARK OSBORNE
At least three people are dead, including one child, after a school bus collided with another vehicle in Oklahoma.

The accident happened late Friday near Bowlegs, Oklahoma, on Highway 99 in Seminole County, about an hour southeast of Oklahoma City, according to ABC affiliate KOCO.

Two adults died in the SUV, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. One child died on the bus.

Seminole County Sheriff Shannon Smith told The Ada, Oklahoma, News that the student who died was from Konawa Junior High School.

Konawa is just 20 minutes south of Bowlegs.

Seven other people were injured in the crash, according to authorities, but it was not clear how seriously they were hurt or which vehicle they were in.

The Seminole Police Department shared on Facebook at about 9:20 p.m. local time that the highway was closed due to the fatal accident: "You WILL NOT be able to get through in either direction, or get close to the collision. Please pray for the families of this tragic situation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
