WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --Three people were killed when two Long Island Rail Road trains going in opposite directions struck a vehicle that was on the tracks Tuesday evening, and the impact on service is expected to last through the day Wednesday.
The LIRR predicts "heavy delays" following the deadly crash, which authorities say was caused when the driver of the car bypassed lowered crossing gates and drove onto the tracks at the School Street crossing.
Police say an eastbound train that had just pulled away from the Westbury station struck the car at 7:20 p.m. The car was then struck again by a faster-moving westbound train.
Witnesses said the gates were down with lights flashing at the time, and the driver went around them.
Three people in the car were killed, while seven people on the westbound train suffered minor injuries. The train crews, particularly the engineers, were described at traumatized.
The front two cars of the westbound train came off the rails, and one end of the train struck the north side of the platform, crushing about 30 yards of concrete.
The westbound train was carrying approximately 800 passengers, while the eastbound train had about 100 aboard. One customer reported hearing the conductor yell "Brake, brake," and then saw flames.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
Many emergency vehicles were on the scene, including some ambulances. The doors of the train were open, and firefighters and other emergency workers could be seen entering and moving through the cars.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a "full investigation into the collision," which also forced the evacuation of nearly 1,000 passengers and crew on the two trains.
LIRR President Phillip Eng said the crossing gates and lights were functioning properly, but that the heavy delays are expected as crews work on two derailed train cars and "significant" track damage before assessing damage to the station platform.
"We know that there's damage to the rails," he said. "We know there's damage to the third rail. Until we can remove the trains and get further in there, we don't know how long it will take to repair."
Buses are replacing midday trains between Mineola and Hicksville, while delays of at least an hour are expected between Hicksville and Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma, as some trains await bus connections.
The LIRR plans to run single track eastbound service through Westbury during the evening commute, similar to the single track westbound service run Wednesday morning, and 12 eastbound trains will be canceled.
Crews will then suspend service through the crash area overnight to get as much work as possible done before the Thursday morning commute.
Service west of Jamaica is running on or close to schedule, and further updates about the service plan for the evening commute will be provided later today.
CLICK HERE for service updates.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
