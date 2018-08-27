3 DEP trucks, backhoe set on fire in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --Police are searching for two suspects who set three DEP trucks and a backhoe on fire in Lower Manhattan.
The NYPD released this video of the duo pushing a dog in a wheelchair.
Police say they slid under a fence on Madison Street on Saturday afternoon, torched the vehicles and then ran away.
Video shows smoke from the burning trucks billowing into the air from below the Manhattan Bridge.
No one was hurt in the fire.
