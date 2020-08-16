texas news

3 hostages being held at Austin-area shooting scene where officers were shot

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- Three officers were shot while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas, police confirm.

According to a series of tweets posted on the Cedar Park PD's official Twitter page, the three officers were shot and have been sent to a nearby hospital.

Cedar Park PD Asst. Chief Mike Harmon said all three officers are stable.

"Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concern," he wrote on Twitter at 5:49 p.m. on Sunday.



Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene. The suspect is barricaded inside, according to police.



According to a preliminary report provided to ABC News, police believe there are three hostages inside the home.

A law enforcement official said the incident began as a domestic disturbance.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Cedar Park is located about 26 miles northwest of Austin.

"This remains a very active scene," read a tweet from the police department.



Officials are asking people who live in the area to remain inside as law enforcement continue their investigation.

