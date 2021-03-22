Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at apartment building in Flatbush

The fire broke out on the second floor of the Tilden Avenue building just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.
It quickly went to three alarms.
FDNY officials say three people were treated for minor injuries: two at the scene and one at an area hospital.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
