Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at apartment building in Flatbush

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10435091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC's Christine Sloan has the latest on the killings in Atlanta.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a smoky blaze at an apartment building in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.The fire broke out on the second floor of the Tilden Avenue building just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.It quickly went to three alarms.FDNY officials say three people were treated for minor injuries: two at the scene and one at an area hospital.Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.----------