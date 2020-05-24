3 hurt in apartment fire in Hell's Kitchen

(Shutterstock)

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least three people were hurt and dozens of firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Hell's Kitchen on Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. on the top floor of a building at 709 9th Ave.

Officials say 12 units were damaged as more than 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

Three injuries were reported: one was minor, one was not life-threatening and another was considered serious and life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

