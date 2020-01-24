3 injured as massive 5-alarm fire rips through building in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters remain on the scene of a massive five-alarm fire that ripped through a building in Chinatown, leaving three people injured, including two firefighters.

Video shows the flames pouring out of the fourth floor windows of the building after someone noticed the fire around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry and Bayard Streets.

Crews say there was a man trapped on the top floor. They had to use ladder trucks to pull that man from the building.

He was one of three people injured, suffering smoke inhalation.

The other two were firefighters.



At one point fire crews were fighting the flames inside the building, but backed out.

They were looking to see if the building was stable enough for them to go back inside with hoses.

The FDNY says the roof of the building caved in.

The building, which is owned by the city, houses a senior center, a job training center, dance studio, and space for archives for MOCA, the Museum of Chinese in America.

"It is in the heart of Chinatown here on Bayard and Mulberry," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "And I understand it was just recently renovated, maybe a year ago."

Many are anxious to know how much the fire damaged inside.

There is undoubtedly water damage, judging by the amount of water crews continued to pour on fire early Friday morning to extinguish the last remaining embers.

Adding insult to injury, the fire happened right before celebrations of the Lunar New Year.

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
