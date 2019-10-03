3 hurt when 2-car accident sends SUV into New Jersey pizzeria

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-car accident in New Jersey Thursday sent an SUV careening into a pizzeria, injuring three people.

It happened in the area of 500 Morris Avenue in Elizabeth.

Police say the fender bender sent one vehicle into Bruno's Pizzeria, and the driver tells Eyewitness News he was rear ended before hitting a pole and crashing through the front of the eatery.

Three minor injuries were reported, and the fire department is assessing the structural damage ot the building.

The accident is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elizabethunion countycar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
NY man gets 25 to life for smothering 7-year-old daughter
Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit
1st victims ID'd after 7 killed in WWII plane crash at CT airport
Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway
19-year-old woman fatally stabbed at NYC shelter, suspect arrested
President Trump calls on China to investigate Bidens
Show More
'Joker' movie threats spark fears of Aurora shooting copycat
Passenger, airport worker hailed as heroes after deadly CT crash
Brooklyn DA moves to vacate murder conviction in 1993 shootout
Wake Thursday for NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
14th Street Busway opens with hopes of speedier travel
More TOP STORIES News