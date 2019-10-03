3 hurt when 2-car accident sends SUV into New Jersey pizzeria

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-car accident in New Jersey Thursday sent an SUV careening into a pizzeria, injuring three people.
It happened in the area of 500 Morris Avenue in Elizabeth.
Police say the fender bender sent one vehicle into Bruno's Pizzeria, and the driver tells Eyewitness News he was rear ended before hitting a pole and crashing through the front of the eatery.
Three minor injuries were reported, and the fire department is assessing the structural damage ot the building.
The accident is under investigation.
