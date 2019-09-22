Firefighters battle fire at high-rise building in Times Square

#FDNY members are operating on scene of an all-hands fire at 145 West 45 St #Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u1edcYC3ML — FDNY (@FDNY) September 22, 2019

Had to evacuate the #Hyatt Centric Hotel in #TimesSquare for a reported emergency in the area of the 25th floor. We could smell smoke from 8th floor as we walked the stairs down. pic.twitter.com/NDtPhQmJB6 — Boyzell Hosey (@zellpic) September 22, 2019

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a fire Sunday morning at a building in Midtown Manhattan.The fire was reported at 7:38 a.m. at a 12-story building at 145 West 45th Street in Times Square.The FDNY says the fire was placed under control about an hour later. One person was seriously hurt while two others suffered minor injuries.It is a mixed commercial use building with 20 residential apartments. There is a small hotel next door.The fire apparenty emanated from the ductwork of a restaurant's kitchen.Guests at the hotel were forced out of their rooms. "We were on the 38th floor and she said we've got to get out of here because she saw a lot of smoke," said Becky Howell. "So we walked down 38 flights of stairs and it was still going as we were going down."----------