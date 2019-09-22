Firefighters battle fire at high-rise building near Times Square

#FDNY members are operating on scene of an all-hands fire at 145 West 45 St #Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u1edcYC3ML — FDNY (@FDNY) September 22, 2019

Had to evacuate the #Hyatt Centric Hotel in #TimesSquare for a reported emergency in the area of the 25th floor. We could smell smoke from 8th floor as we walked the stairs down. pic.twitter.com/NDtPhQmJB6 — Boyzell Hosey (@zellpic) September 22, 2019

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a fire Sunday morning at a building in Midtown Manhattan.The fire was reported at 7:38 a.m. at a 12-story building at 145 West 45th Street near Times Square.Smoke billowed from the building as firefighters battled a fire in the duct work.The FDNY says the fire was placed under control about an hour later. One person was seriously hurt while two others suffered minor injuries.It is a mixed commercial use building with 20 residential apartments. There is a small hotel next door.The fire apparenty emanated from the ductwork of a restaurant's kitchen.Guests at the hotel were forced out of their rooms. "We were on the 38th floor and she said we've got to get out of here because she saw a lot of smoke," said Becky Howell. "So we walked down 38 flights of stairs and it was still going as we were going down."----------