3 in custody in spree of mailbox thefts in Yonkers

Police in Yonkers say three men are in custody on charges of stealing mail from mailboxes early Tuesday.Police issued a warning after a rash of thefts that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the area of Yonkers Avenue. Seven mailboxes were targeted with their contents stolen.Investigators said the suspects actually had a master key.Anyone using those mailboxes to send checks or checking account information was advised to notify their financial institutions to verify their bank accounts were not compromised.Police are advising residents to go directly to their local post office and drop off mail inside the postal facility or hand deliver to their carrier.Police said mailboxes were targeted at the following locations:--21 Durst Place--560 Yonkers Avenue--614 Yonkers Avenue--656 Yonkers Avenue--733 Yonkers Avenue--915 Yonkers Avenue--Seminary Avenue at Valentine StreetResidents are advised to call the Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900 to report suspicious activity at or around mailboxes.