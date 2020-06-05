3 indicted after SUV plows through police in Buffalo

BUFFALO, New York -- Three people are facing federal charges after their SUV plowed through a group of law enforcement at a George Floyd demonstration Monday night in Buffalo, injuring at least three officers, authorities said.
It was announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Deyanna Davis, 30, Semaj Pigram, 25, and Walter Stewart, 28, all of Buffalo, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Video posted by a bystander shows a line of police officers, backed up by an armored personnel carrier, rushing and tackling a man who was being interviewed by a man with a TV camera about 9:30 p.m. Other officers used batons to whack at protesters, who scattered.
Moments later, there was the sound of firearms discharging off camera, then officers ran as an SUV barreled through a cluster of officers. Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger Jr., a 19-year-veteran of the State Police, went under the wheels.
The SUV drove around an armored vehicle and sped off as more gunfire sounded.
The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center and authorities said their condition was stable. Trooper Ensminger was seriously injured and suffered a broken leg and shattered pelvis, the agency said. Trooper Randall A. Shenefiel, is a 17-year-veteran of the State Police, suffered minor injuries as did a Buffalo police officer.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told WGRZ-TV that two people in the SUV had been shot somewhere else before the vehicle ran through the line of officers, and were being treated for their own injuries. A third person in the SUV was in custody.
Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said two people were struck by gunfire during Monday's protest. It was not immediately known whether the shots came from police or others, he said.
As a police helicopter flew overhead, officers in armored vehicles asked the crowd to disperse and fired tear gas within a few blocks of where the police were struck. Several stores in the area were broken into, and people were seen entering and leaving with goods. The windows of a looted convenience store were smashed and protective metal bars had been pulled aside.
One woman on her front stoop said, "I'm scared," to a person over the phone.
In an unrelated incident, officials also announced federal charges against Courtland Renford, 20, of Buffalo, who is accused of trying to set fire to Buffalo City Hall.
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
RELATED STORIES:
Tuesday coverage of protests and looting in NYC
'Dad changed the world': George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters
Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters on Monday night
NYPD tactics during curfew help curb looting and violence
White House softens on sending troops to states amid George Floyd protests, sources say
Pope Francis says world cannot turn 'a blind eye to racism' amid George Floyd protests
Nation's streets calmest in days, demonstrations largely peaceful
George W. Bush releases rare public statement on George Floyd protests
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx
Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
Manhattan stores hit by looters
In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
3 indicted after SUV plows through police in Buffalo
GEORGE FLOYD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News