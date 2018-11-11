Three people were rushed to the hospital due to high levels of carbon monoxide in a home in Queens early Sunday.The FDNY and EMS received the initial call at 4:42 a.m.They responded to a two-story attached brick residence located at 23-59 35th Street in Astoria.The victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens.One person is in critical condition. The other two were in serious but not life-threatening condition.The carbon monoxide situation has been mitigated, authorities say.----------