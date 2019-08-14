3 injured, 1 critically, in car crash in Middle Village, Queens

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash in Queens involving a single vehicle with three people inside.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near Cook Avenue and 73rd Place in Middle Village.Three victims, all females, were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. One was critically injured, one was seriously injured, and suffered a minor injury. Their names and ages are unknown.Images from the scene show severe damage to the front, top and side of the car.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------