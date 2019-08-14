MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash in Queens involving a single vehicle with three people inside.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near Cook Avenue and 73rd Place in Middle Village.
Three victims, all females, were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. One was critically injured, one was seriously injured, and suffered a minor injury. Their names and ages are unknown.
Images from the scene show severe damage to the front, top and side of the car.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3 injured, 1 critically, in car crash in Middle Village, Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News