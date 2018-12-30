Three people were injured, two critically, in a raging house fire early Sunday morning in Nassau County.The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. in a two-story house on North 12th Street in New Hyde Park.Officials say the fire was so intense it had blown out the doors and windows of the home by the time firefighters arrived.An 8-year-old boy escaped the fire by jumping out of a 2nd story window and landing on top of a car.The boy ran across the street to get help from a neighbor's house.A woman and her granddaughter who were inside were taken to the hospital in critical condition."There were three people that were in the house, all did get transported to area hospitals," said New Hyde Park Fire Chief Brian Sherwood. "One child did come out the front window on his own. There was a car underneath that broke his fall, but he did get transported as well."Several neighboring fire departments were called in to help. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.----------