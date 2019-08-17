3 injured at New Jersey wedding after CO2 tank explosion

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- What started as a fun and joyous celebration turned frightening when a CO2 tank exploded on the dance floor at a wedding in New Jersey Friday.A DJ was using the CO2 tank for "effects" on the dance floor of the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield, New Jersey, police said.The tank exploded around 11:10 p.m., and three dancers, two 32-year-old men and a 34-year-old woman, suffered non life-threatening injuries.The Venetian did not sustain significant damage.An investigation into the explosion continues.----------