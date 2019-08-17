3 injured at New Jersey wedding after DJ's CO2 tank explodes on dance floor

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- What started as a fun and joyous celebration turned frightening when a CO2 tank exploded on the dance floor at a wedding in New Jersey Friday.

A DJ was using the CO2 tank for "effects" on the dance floor of the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield, New Jersey, police said.

The tank exploded around 11:10 p.m., and three dancers, two 32-year-old men and a 34-year-old woman, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The Venetian did not sustain significant damage.

An investigation into the explosion continues.

