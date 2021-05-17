3 injured in separate violent subway attacks in NYC over 4-hour period

Officials say three incidents occurred between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
In the first incident, a 41-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his cell phone by three men around 5:30 a.m. on a northbound 6 train at Bleecker Street. One man yelled, "why are you looking at me," before another suspect punched the commuter in the face.
Just three hours later around 8:30 a.m., a 40-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by three men on a southbound F train as it approached Jay Street in Brooklyn. The suspects fled with the victim's cell phone and money. He was not injured.
In the third incident, police say a 56-year-old woman was punched by a 70-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack at the 14th Street/Union Square northbound platform. The victim suffered bruises and cuts to her face but refused medical attention. The suspect, Tammy Long, was arrested and charged with assault.
The series of attacks come amidst a rash of violent crimes throughout the subway system, including a subway slashing spree Friday morning that left four people injured.
Police arrested and charged three people in connection to those attacks but continue to search for another suspect who was caught on surveillance camera.
Meanwhile, New York City resumed 24/7 subway service early Sunday morning as transit officials continue to plead with the city to assign hundreds of additional officers to the transit system.
"The subway is safe, but not as safe as it can and should be, and that's why we've renewed our request of the mayor and City Hall for additional resources," Foye said.
