3 injured in stabbing at Jersey City laundromat

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured inside a laundromat in Jersey City on Monday afternoon.Authorities say the incident started after a verbal argument at Adriana's Laundromat on West Side Avenue around 1 p.m.It is not clear how the incident played out, but all of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.Police took one person into custody, but the investigation is ongoing.----------