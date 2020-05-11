3 injured in stabbing at Jersey City laundromat

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured inside a laundromat in Jersey City on Monday afternoon.
Authorities say the incident started after a verbal argument at Adriana's Laundromat on West Side Avenue around 1 p.m.
It is not clear how the incident played out, but all of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police took one person into custody, but the investigation is ongoing.
