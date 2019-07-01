3 injured when scaffolding collapses onto Brooklyn bar

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were injured when a scaffolding collapsed onto a bar in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.
The scaffolding crashed into 'Mission Dolores' on Fourth Avenue in Park Slope, damaging its glass skylight windows. It came off of the top of a new 12-story building next door.
One person had serious injuries, and two others had minor injuries.
The Department of Buildings issued four code violations to the people running the new building project.
