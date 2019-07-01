3 injured when scaffolding collapses onto Brooklyn bar

By Eyewitness News
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were injured when a scaffolding collapsed onto a bar in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

The scaffolding crashed into 'Mission Dolores' on Fourth Avenue in Park Slope, damaging its glass skylight windows. It came off of the top of a new 12-story building next door.

One person had serious injuries, and two others had minor injuries.

The Department of Buildings issued four code violations to the people running the new building project.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
park slopenew york citybrooklynscaffolding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madonna ends WorldPride with a bang with concert at Pier 97
NYC Pride March caps off month of Stonewall commemorations
US Army veteran comes out at NYC Pride March
Sources: Nets to sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan
Source: Knicks didn't want to offer KD max deal
Must-read stories from the weekend
Mets apologize to 2 members of 1969 team for ceremony error
Show More
Block party celebrates 30th anniversary of 'Do the Right Thing'
Gillette recalls Venus razors due to misaligned blades
NYC Pride March 2019 Best Moments
Cuomo signs measure banning 'gay and trans panic' legal defense
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Monday
More TOP STORIES News