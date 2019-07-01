3 injured when scaffolding collapses onto Brooklyn bar

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were injured when a scaffolding collapsed onto a bar in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.The scaffolding crashed into 'Mission Dolores' on Fourth Avenue in Park Slope, damaging its glass skylight windows. It came off of the top of a new 12-story building next door.One person had serious injuries, and two others had minor injuries.The Department of Buildings issued four code violations to the people running the new building project.