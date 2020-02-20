School bus, 2 vehicles involved in serious crash in New Jersey

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a serious accident involving a school bus and two other vehicles in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on Washington Valley Road near Blossom Drive.

Officials say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

NewsCopter 7 video showed the bus and a dark-colored SUV collided. A second vehicle was off the road a short distance from the accident scene and appeared to have been T-boned.

The driver of one of the vehicles remained trapped for more than an hour after the crash.

Three others in that vehicle were taken to the hospital, officials said.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

The crash remains under investigation.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgewaterschool bus accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam footage released in deadly shootout at Jersey City market
Man charged in fatal library stabbing accused of attempted rape
Snowless in New York City
Outgoing transit president Andy Byford says he's staying in NYC
Human bones found during excavation project on NJ front yard
Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery; Nets 'looking at big picture'
54-year-old man shoved onto subway tracks in NYC
Show More
VIDEO: Huge fire burns near highway after truck hauling fuel rolls over
1 construction worker killed, 1 injured in NYC wall collapse
LI man accused of running illegal health clinic
NYPD releases bodycam footage of deadly NYC police shooting
Community helps find missing 10-year-old boy with autism in NJ
More TOP STORIES News