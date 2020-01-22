3 men accused of stealing 500 rare comic books worth $250K in Connecticut

SHELTON, Connecticut -- Police in Connecticut have arrested three men they say stole 500 rare comic books worth a total of $250,000 last summer.

James Wadsworth Sr., 49, of Ansonia, James Wadsworth Jr., 30, of Ansonia, and Saul Salazar, 32, of Shelton are all charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, Shelton police said in a statement Tuesday.

They were all held on $50,000 bond. The cases were not included in online court records and it could not be determined if they had attorneys.

The 500 comic books were stolen from Shelton storage unit in July, police said.

Investigators discovered that a small portion of the collectibles were sold to a comic book store in New Haven by the three suspects. The remainder of the books have been recovered.

