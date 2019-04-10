3 men charged in alleged Brooklyn gun trafficking ring

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three men are facing charges in connection with an alleged gun trafficking ring that authorities say involved firearms being purchased legally in South Carolina and then brought to Brooklyn to be sold.Authorities say 44-year-old Markie Brown, of Bedford-Stuyvesant; 49-year-old Darryl Currie, of Oakland Gardens; and 46-year-old Craig Darby, of Conway, South Carolina, were responsible for the trafficking of at least 36 weapons up the so-called "Iron Pipeline," which is a route used to smuggle guns from states in the southern US to the Mid-Atlantic states and New England."The guns that were recovered as part of this investigation are exactly the types of weapons used to commit violence in our communities," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "These indictments reflect our continued commitment to focusing on drivers of crime, maintaining public safety and stopping the influx of guns into Brooklyn from Southern states with lax gun laws."Pollice say Darby and Currie were responsible for acquiring the guns, and Brown was responsible for selling them.During the course of a 10-month investigation, an undercover detective purchased four handguns from Brown in Brooklyn, which was followed by at least 10 other gun transactions in areas such as Fulton Street and Broadway in East New York and DeKalb Avenue and Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.In addition to charging the three men in connection with gun trafficking, officials have charged Currie and 47-year-old Dorian Cabrera, of Rosedale, Queens, and 46-year-old Fred Chapman, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, in connection with sales of heroin in Brooklyn.----------