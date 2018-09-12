3 men convicted in Gov. Cuomo aide's 2015 death at J'Ouvert Festival to be sentenced

Carey Gabay

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The three men convicted in connection with the 2015 death of former Gov. Cuomo aide Carey Gabay will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Kenny Bazile and Michah Alleyne were found guilty of manslaughter and Stanley Elianor was found guilty of reckless endangerment.

RELATED: Final 2 defendants acquitted of murder charges in death of Cuomo aide Carey Gabay

Keith Luncheon was acquitted of second-degree murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

A fifth defendant, Tyshawn Crawford, agreed to a plea deal and testified against the other four.

Gabay was shot and killed by a stray bullet when rival gangs opened fire at the J'Ouvert Festival celebration in Brooklyn.

His death prompted stricter security measures at the event and the West Indian American Day Parade.

