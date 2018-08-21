3 men each face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals in Pennsylvania

(Photo/Shutterstock)

MUNSON, Pennsylvania --
Three men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals at a Pennsylvania farm.

Prosecutors said Monday that a teenage boy alerted state police to the abuse, which involved a variety of animals.

On Saturday, police searched a property where the men live in Munson, Pennsylvania, 130 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, and seized recording equipment, cameras and homemade videos.

The men are charged with child endangerment and corruption of minors as well as over 1,400 counts each of sexual intercourse with animals. They also were issued animal cruelty citations.
The Centre Daily Times reports the men were jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond. Court records didn't list lawyers for them.

