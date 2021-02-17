3 men sought in shooting, robbery of Bronx man

By Eyewitness News
VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for three men behind a violent robbery in the Bronx.

They're accused of opening fire on a 31-year-old man during a robbery Monday at 3 p.m. in the Van Nest section.

It happened near Commonwealth Avenue and Merrill Street.

The robbers shot the victim in the leg and stole his watch and chain before taking off in a gray 2014 Honda sedan.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The following day, three people were shot near a bodega in the Bronx in an unrelated incident.
One man is dead and two others critically injured after gunfire erupted near a bodega in the Bronx. It happened Tuesday night at East Mount Eden and Jerome avenues.



