3 men wanted in rash of violent attempted robberies in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating a rash of attempted robberies. They all happened in a span of 40 minutes in Williamsburg starting at 5 a.m. on Ross Street.A 71-year-old man said three people came up from behind and pushed him to the ground. They went through his pockets, punched him in the face and then ran away with nothing.The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injuries.A half hour later, a 67-year-old man was followed by three men on Clymer Street.They punched him in the face and went through his pockets, but again made off with nothing.Just 10 minutes later on Wythe Place, the trio attacked a 56-year-old man. For the third time, they didn't find anything in the victim's pockets.He was also taken to Bellevue Hospital.So far, there are no arrests.