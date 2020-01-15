3 men wanted in string of Manhattan cab driver robberies on Christmas Day

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan -- Police are searching for at least three men wanted for a string of robberies in Manhattan.Investigators say the four incidents happened on Christmas day, three of them not far from Union Square, and the fourth close to the Manhattan Municipal Building.Taxi drivers were targeted in every case, with their wallets being taken either by force, or by distraction.In the first incident on Christmas day, the 70-year-old driver was letting a passenger out of his vehicle when two men tried to pull the driver out of the car. They got away with the victim's wallet and he wasn't hurt. It happened in broad daylight at 3:40 p.m.The second robbery happened less than two hours later near East 14th Street. Three men hailed the 45-year-old driver. One of the men distracted the victim by engaging him in conversation. The three got away with the driver's wallet.Then just five minutes later, they allegedly struck again on the same street. Two of the men hailed a taxi driven by a 37-year-old man. The third man spoke to the driver at his window while the other two stole the driver's wallet.The final robbery took place at 7:20 p.m. in front of 1 Centre Street. They did the same routine as the previous robbery, distracting the 47-year-old driver. The trio got away with his wallet.Fortunately, none of the cab drivers were injured.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------