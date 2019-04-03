Crime & Safety

3 more suspected gang members arrested after murder victim ran for his life in Brooklyn

Police arrested three more suspects in a murder in Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Several suspected gang members have been arrested in connection to a murder in Brooklyn that authorities had compared to the #JusticeForJunior case that sparked nationwide outrage.

Police described the fatal shooting, which happened on Elton Street in East New York on March 19, as random and unprovoked, and they likened it to the deadly attack on Lesandro "Junior" Guzman.

The 21-year-old victim, identified as Tyquan Eversley, was fatally shot after being chased down by the group, and through numerous surveillance videos, detectives were able to track the chasing of the victim down streets and through backyards.

"The victim is literally running up and down blocks trying to escape these individuals," NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said. "The victim now is literally running for his life...and he is literally hiding behind a parked car for his life as the group is searching for him."

Eventually, he jumped over a fence and landed on another fence, where he became stuck in barbed wire.

While he was trapped, one man threw a large rock at him before another shot him multiple times. Eversley was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities had already arrested one suspect, identified as 25-year-old Michael Reid, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He's accused of throwing the rock.

On Tuesday, police announced three additional arrests in the case: 22-year-old Alfred Crooks on a charge of murder, 33-year-old Frank Cook on charges of manslaughter and gang assault and 35-year-old Leroy Dunn on charges of manslaughter and gang assault.

The other suspects are still being sought, and while the identities of some are known to police, they are asking for the public's help in identifying the rest.

Police made the grim comparison of this attack to the one on Guzman, who was dragged from a bodega in the Bronx and killed with a machete last June.

"This is a gun, not a machete or a knife, but you have gang involvement and literally hoodlums with no fear of the law organized, driving around in cars looking for this individual and chasing him down and killing him," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

