3 firefighters injured when tractor trailer crashes into firetruck in New Jersey

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A firetruck was hit by a tractor trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday morning.The truck slammed into the Linden Fire Department Engine as it was taking an exit off the turnpike for the Wood Ave Emergency Access Road just after 9 a.m.The three firemen on board were transported to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not injured.The New Jersey State Police are investigating the crash.