3 officers shot while responding to call at home in Cedar Park, Texas

According to a series of tweets posted on the Cedar Park PD's official Twitter page, the three officers were shot and have been sent to a nearby hospital.
"They are at a local hospital in stable condition," read a tweet published at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are reportedly at the scene. The suspect is barricaded inside, according to police.
Cedar Park is located about 26 miles northwest of Austin.
Officials are asking people who live in the area to remain inside as law enforcement continue their investigation.
