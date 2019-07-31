3 pedestrians hit on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- At least three pedestrians were hit by a car in Suffolk County early Wednesday.

It happened at the corner of Sunrise Highway and Straight Path in Lindenhurst just before 4 a.m.

Video showed a car there with a caved-in windshield.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

The driver stayed at the scene.

