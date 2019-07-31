LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- At least three pedestrians were hit by a car in Suffolk County early Wednesday.
It happened at the corner of Sunrise Highway and Straight Path in Lindenhurst just before 4 a.m.
Video showed a car there with a caved-in windshield.
Three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.
The driver stayed at the scene.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3 pedestrians hit on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News